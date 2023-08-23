SBP asks banks to introduce facility for mobile duty payment

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed commercial and microfinance banks to introduce a new service enabling customers to pay duties and levies for mobile phone registration and unblocking.

This service must be available at bank branches within the geographical bounds of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, the SBP advised.

The objective behind these guidelines is to ensure that taxpayers have a hassle-free method to settle duty and levy payments for their mobile devices.

This can be accomplished through over-the-counter (OTC) transactions and the use of ATMs. The initiative is part of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

To expand the convenience of registering mobile devices to the public, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) plans to extend the DIRBS system across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The move seeks to streamline the process for individuals looking to register their mobile devices. The SBP’s notification underlines that banks should also provide instructions to relevant branches to assign knowledgeable staff members who are proficient with the DIRBS system.