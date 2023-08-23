Renowned Russian scientist hospitalised in wake of Luna-25 mission crash

As Russia’s ambitious lunar exploration plans, the Luna-25 probe dust settled, it was revealed that one of the mission’s leading physicists and astronomers, 90-year-old Mikhail Marov, was rushed to a hospital in Moscow due to a sharp deterioration in his health following the failure of the mission.

Mikhail Marov, a key consultant who had worked on this lunar mission, spoke with reporters from the Central Clinical Hospital near the Kremlin in Moscow, expressing his concern about the mission’s dire outcome.

“I’m under observation. How can I not worry, this is largely a matter of life. It’s all very hard,” Marov revealed, clearly shaken by the mission’s failure.

The Luna-25 mission held a special place in Marov’s heart, describing it as the culmination of his life’s work. “It is sad that it was not possible to land the apparatus. For me, perhaps, it was the last hope to see the revival of our lunar program,” he lamented.

Russia had high hopes for the Luna-25 mission, aiming to rekindle its glory days of lunar exploration, which dated back to the Cold War era, including the historic launch of Sputnik 1 and the Luna program. However, on Sunday, Roscosmos confirmed that communication with Luna-25 was abruptly lost, leaving uncertainty and disappointment in its wake.

“The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon,” stated Roscosmos in a press release.

The space agency also announced its intent to launch a ministerial investigation into the causes of the crash but refrained from disclosing specific technical issues that may have led to the unfortunate outcome.

This mission’s failure not only dents Russia’s aspirations for renewed lunar exploration but also underscores the nation’s diminishing influence in the global space race.

The crash of Luna-25 raises questions about Russia’s ability to compete with other spacefaring nations like the United States, China, and India, who are making significant strides in lunar exploration, with the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft set to launch soon to investigate the Moon’s southern pole.

As the investigation into the Luna-25 crash unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Russia can recover from this setback and continue to pursue its lunar dreams, or if this marks a further decline in its space exploration endeavors.