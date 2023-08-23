After acing cars, is Tesla ready to disrupt smartphone, laptop industries?

The billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced plans to release a new line of Tesla-branded smartphones and laptops in a couple of tweets, both of which promise to keep users’ data safe and secure.

The Tesla smartphone is said to be equipped with the latest security features, including end-to-end encryption and a physical kill switch that can be used to disable the device’s microphone and camera.

The Tesla laptop is also said to be highly secure, and it will come pre-loaded with Starlink internet access, which Musk has said will be “unhackable.”

It remains to be seen whether Musk will be able to deliver on his promises about the Tesla smartphone and laptop.

However, one thing is for sure: the products are sure to be met with a great deal of interest, both from consumers and from security experts.

Disclaimer: This news is satirical and should not be taken seriously. The Tesla smartphone and laptop do not exist, and above tweets are from a fake account.