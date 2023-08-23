Ameesha Patel blames Salman Khan’s media spotlight for ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’ failure

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who has recently been in the spotlight due to her latest hit movie ‘Gadar 2’, has come forward to discuss the perceived failure of her past film ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’, in which she co-starred with Salman Khan.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, she delved into the reasons she believes the film did not meet its anticipated success.

During the interview, Ameesha Patel was asked to pinpoint a film from her repertoire that she felt deserved better recognition, and she promptly selected ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’.

She expressed her conviction that the movie’s potential success was overshadowed by the intense media focus on Salman Khan’s hit-and-run case, which occurred in the same year.

Ameesha Patel fondly recalled ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’ as one of David Dhawan’s finest directorial ventures, highlighting Salman Khan’s particularly dashing appearance and the overall quality of the music and production.

However, she proposed that during that era, audiences seemed less inclined to accept negative news about their beloved actors, and Salman Khan’s accident had captured the media’s attention, diverting the spotlight away from ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’.

She lamented that due to the prevailing sentiment at the time, the film was unjustly sidelined.

‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’, which hit theaters on July 3, 2002, was released amidst the aftermath of the tragic incident involving Salman Khan.

On September 28, 2002, Salman Khan was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving after his vehicle collided with a bakery in Mumbai. Tragically, one individual sleeping on the pavement outside the bakery lost their life, while three others sustained injuries.