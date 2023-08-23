Battagaram’s dramatic rescue: How stranded cable car passengers were saved

In a heart-pounding display of courage and heroism, Pakistan’s Special Service Group, famously known as the Maroon Berets, executed a daring rescue mission to save eight children and adults stranded hundreds of feet above the ground in a ruptured cable car.

At least two Pak Army helicopters reached the site to rescue the stranded students and teachers. Initially, they conducted a recce of the location before commencing the rescue operation.

Experts stated that this was a highly dangerous operation as it was unbalanced, and the air pressure from the helicopter could potentially cause the lift to break.

The harrowing ordeal began with a helicopter swooping in to rescue one child after nearly 12 hours of tension-filled waiting. However, as bad weather closed in and the night descended, the chopper was forced to retreat to base, leaving the remaining passengers in the cable car dangling perilously.

Reportedly, an army soldier delivered water, food, and heart-regulating medicines to the people via helicopter.

Battling anxiety and nausea, the group clung together inside the damaged cable car, suspended in the air over the lush forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With little to drink and some of them drifting in and out of consciousness, their lives hung in the balance for a grueling 14-hour ordeal.

Footage released by the rescue services captured the heart-stopping moment when one child appeared to leap from the cable car, holding onto a rope dangling from a helicopter, before being flown to safety.

In another video, workers can be seen skillfully pulling the two adults to safety on a zip line after nightfall made air rescue increasingly challenging.

Rescue personnel promptly administered nausea medication to alleviate the symptoms experienced by the passengers, and those trapped were provided with heart-related medication, as revealed by Tanveer Ur Rehman, deputy commissioner of Battagram district.

This incident has drawn significant attention and concern, prompting Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister to order the immediate closure of all “dilapidated and non-compliant chairlifts” to ensure the safety of passengers.

The children were using the chairlift to get to school when the cable broke at a height of around 1,200 feet (about 365 metres) midway through its journey in a remote, mountainous part of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In the northern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, cable cars are vital transportation systems, connecting villages and towns in areas where roads are difficult to build.

Footage showed a cable car stuck in mid-air and people gathered in the area to see the cable car.

In 2017, a tragic incident claimed the lives of ten people when a chairlift cable snapped, sending passengers plummeting into a ravine near the capital, Islamabad.