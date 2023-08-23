Federal Board announces intermediate results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has just shared the results of the annual exams for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I and Part-II.

Madad Ali Sindhi, the person responsible for looking after education and professional training at the federal level, was present at the official event where the results were announced. This event took place at the FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

In a significant gesture, the interim Minister handed out Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) to the students who performed exceptionally well in each subject group. This was a way to recognize their hard work and achievements.

How to check results of class 11 and 12 of FBISE

For the rest of the students, there are a few ways to check their results. They can visit FBISE’s official website to see the results online. Another option is to send an SMS to the number 5050 in a specific format: FB [Space] [Roll Number]. The third option is to call FBISE at the phone number 051 9269555-59.

It’s worth noting that FBISE also sends the results to students through SMS if they provided their mobile phone numbers when they applied for the exams.

Overall, this event marks the disclosure of exam results by FBISE, and it highlights the various ways students can access their results, both through technology and traditional methods.