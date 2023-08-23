Zaka Ashraf steps down from PPP Central Executive Committee

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, has tendered his resignation from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee.

The resignation copy was exclusively obtained by SAMAA TV, revealing the depth of this decision.

Zaka Ashraf officially stepped down from his PPP membership on June 19, 2023. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) was promptly made aware of his departure from prominent positions within the PPP.

Reportedly, this move comes following a nomination by a former prime minister, who himself had withdrawn from active political engagement.