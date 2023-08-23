US dollar maintains historic high rate, keeps up pressure on rupee

The US dollar maintained its historic high rate in the Pakistani currency market.

Wednesday’s trading session opened with a further rise in the mighty currency.

The dollar gained a further 50 paisas in the interbank market, as per currency dealers. They added that the greenback was being traded for Rs299.50.

On Tuesday, the US dollar had reached its highest peak in the history of Pakistan’s open market.

On Tuesday morning, the American currency thrashed all previous records and recorded an increase in value by Rs8 to trade at Rs312.

In just one day, the currency reached its highest level in history.

Moreover, in the interbank market, the greenback gained Rs1.87 on Tuesday afternoon, and is being currently traded at Rs299.

On the other hand, the British pound is being traded in the interbank market for Rs382.34, the euro for Rs326.5, the UAE dirham Rs81.41, Saudi riyal Rs79.72, Australian dollar Rs192.46, and Canadian dollar Rs220.9, as per the rates updated by forex.pk.