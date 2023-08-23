NAB finds Moonis Elahi involved in corruption, money laundering

The National Accountability Bureau report of the inquiry against PTI leader Moonis Elahi in a case of receiving kickbacks and corruption in awarding government contracts has come to the fore.

In the same case, Moonis’s father and PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is also being investigated.

The report about Moonis’s inquiry says that he has been found involved in corruption and money laundering. He received kickbacks through his frontman Azmat Hayat and secretary Sohail Asghar in the form of contracts.

The report says that there was a significant increase in Moonis’s assets as soon as his father Parvez Elahi assumed the Punjab chief minister’s position.

It further says that Moonis received kickbacks in the form of contracts through Azmat Hayat and Sohail Asghar.

He deposited huge domestic and foreign currency in his bank accounts since July 2022. He also bought more than 384 kanals of agricultural land for Rs72 million after July 2022.

The land was apparently purchased with the money from kickbacks and bribes. Moonis Elahi misused his father’s position as the chief minister, the NAB report said.

He also received bribes by having contracts awarded to his favorite contractors in Gujrat.

Moonis Elahi has been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices and money laundering.

Former chief minister Parvez Elahi is in the custody of NAB in the case of receiving kickbacks in government contracts.