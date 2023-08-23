Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing: live stream, countdown info

On July 14th at 2:35 PM IST, the Chandrayaan-3 mission took off aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket from Sriharikota.

India’s latest lunar venture, Chandrayaan-3, is set to achieve a gentle touchdown at the moon’s southern pole on August 23rd. Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14th, this mission’s successful landing will make India the fourth nation to achieve such a feat. ISRO has assured that the mission is proceeding according to plan and the landing attempt will take place as scheduled.

The significance of Chandrayaan-3 holds particular weight for India following the partial success of its previous lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2. As the countdown to the Chandrayaan-3 landing begins, ISRO has declared its intent to live-stream this historic event. The live stream will commence at approximately 5:20 PM IST on August 23rd, with the anticipated landing scheduled for 6:04 PM IST.

Chandrayaan-3 Lunar landing: how and when to watch the live stream

ISRO has arranged for live-streaming of Chandrayaan-3’s lunar landing across various social media platforms. The event will be accessible through ISRO’s official website, its YouTube channel, and its Facebook page. The live stream is set to initiate at 5:20 PM IST, approximately 30 minutes ahead of the anticipated landing.

Additionally, viewers have the option of tuning into the live telecast of the landing on DD National TV. Furthermore, the live-streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing will be available on the platform indicated below.

Chandrayaan-3 embarked on its journey on July 14th, launching at 2:35 PM IST aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket from Sriharikota. If the mission accomplishes its intended touchdown tomorrow, India will proudly secure the distinction of being the first nation to reach the unexplored southern pole of the Moon.

Earlier statements from ISRO officials have disclosed that the Chandrayaan-3 lander’s operational span is one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days. Along the voyage, ISRO has also unveiled several images of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3.