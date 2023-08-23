Canadian minister, who does not own a car, fined C$273 for speeding

Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, an avid cyclist who famously owns no car, was fined C$273 for speeding in her home province of Alberta during a recent trip, a spokesperson said.

As per details, the minister was caught driving 132 km/hr (82 mph) between the towns of Grande Prairie and Peace River and has paid the ticket in full.

Reportedly, the maximum speed limit on Alberta highways is 110 km/hr.

Freeland is a legislator who represents a parliamentary constituency in central Toronto, Canada’s largest city, and is often photographed on her bike.

“I am right now an MP for downtown Toronto, and a fact that still shocks my dad is that I don’t actually own a car,” Freeland told reporters in July.

“I’m like 300 metres from the nearest subway; I walk, I take the subway; my kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway – it’s actually healthier for our family,” she said.