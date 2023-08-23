COD Modern Warfare 3: new campaign info, multiplayer beta dates

Freshly disclosed during Gamescom, we bring you the latest revelations about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. This includes a dive into “Operation 627,” the opening mission of the Campaign, which initiates the unfolding of the next phase within the Modern Warfare saga.

Furthermore, we present the anticipated timeline for the next Call of Duty instalment, codenamed “Call of Duty: Next,” and the forthcoming Multiplayer Open Beta periods.

The commencement of “Operation 627” propels players back into the familiar terrain of Verdansk, but with a novel vantage point. This time frame is set in the year 2023, wherein Verdansk confronts an entirely new menace.

In addition, “Call of Duty: Next” is slated for a reappearance on October 5, 2023. This event will feature an exposé of the Modern Warfare III Multiplayer experience, granting players a glimpse into the future of Call of Duty: Warzone, along with updates concerning the mobile adaptations of the franchise.

Subsequently, the Multiplayer Open Beta for Modern Warfare III will set off on the following day. This phase will introduce a selection of Core maps derived from the remastered assortment of 16 originals found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009). In addition, fresh encounters within the domain of Ground War will be on offer.

The Beta activities are divided into two weekends, each catering to distinct groups of players.

Weekend One – Exclusive to PlayStation

Exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the initial Beta weekend is programmed to kick off on Friday, October 6, at 10 A.M. PT and will conclude on Tuesday, October 10, at 10 A.M. PT.

Early Access for PlayStation: Players who have pre-ordered the game on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can delve into the Beta from Friday, October 6, starting at 10 A.M. PT.

Open Beta for PlayStation: The rest of the weekend, spanning from Sunday, October 8, at 10 AM PT to Tuesday, October 10, at 10 A.M. PT, is open to all PlayStation users, irrespective of pre-order status.

Weekend Two – Cross play

The subsequent Beta weekend is accessible to all platforms and is scheduled to commence on Thursday, October 12, at 10 A.M. PT. The Beta will conclude on Monday, October 16, at 10 A.M. PT.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: This constitutes a free Open Beta phase for all owners of PlayStation 4 and 5, regardless of pre-order status.

Xbox and PC Early Access: Gamers who have pre-ordered the game for Xbox Series X | S or on Xbox One, or those who have pre-purchased the PC version via Battle.net or Steam, can gain access to the Beta starting Thursday, October 12. At 10 A.M. PT.

Xbox and PC Open Beta: The remainder of the weekend, spanning from Thursday, October 12, at 10 A.M. PT to Monday, October 16, at 10 A.M. PT, is available to Xbox and PC players, irrespective of their pre-order status.

For more comprehensive insights regarding “Operation 627,” “Call of Duty: Next,” and the Multiplayer Open Beta, refer to the official Call of Duty blog.

Furthermore, stay tuned for tomorrow’s update on Open Combat Missions, an inventive feature that empowers players with unprecedented decision-making capabilities.