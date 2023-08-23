Rajinikanth breaks silence: What prompted him to touch Yogi Adityanath’s feet?

Renowned actor Rajinikanth found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video showing him touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet went viral, leading to mixed reactions from his fans and the public alike.

The video captured the moment when Rajinikanth, who had been on a ten-day tour of North India, paid a visit to Yogi Adityanath’s official residence. The actor, known for his humble demeanor and respect for elders, was seen bowing down at the feet of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Rajinikanth later issued a clarification amidst the mounting controversy, emphasizing his deep respect for Yogi Adityanath.

“It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only,” said the Tamil star.

However, the incident has sparked a heated debate on social media platforms, particularly Tamil Twitter, where opinions are sharply divided.

Supporters of the superstar defended his gesture, citing his long-standing reputation for humility and reverence. They argued that Rajinikanth’s action was a display of respect and courtesy towards a senior political leader.

However, critics, including some prominent figures from Tamil Nadu, expressed disappointment over the actor’s actions. They viewed it as a “letdown” to the people of Tamil Nadu, often referred to as the “land of self-respect.” Thol Thirumavalavan, chief of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a prominent Tamil political party, voiced his concerns over Rajinikanth’s perceived deference to a politician who is two decades his junior.

Rajinikanth’s visit to North India had already attracted significant attention due to his interactions with monks in Haridwar and meetings with political leaders. Notably, he embarked on this tour just a day before the release of his latest film, “Jailer,” which has received immense support from his fans. Sun Pictures, the production company behind the movie, has hailed it as a blockbuster success.

As the controversy continues to swirl, it remains to be seen how Rajinikanth’s actions will impact his image and popularity, both in the world of cinema and in the realm of politics.