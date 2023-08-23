‘Spotless wonder’: Rare giraffe without spots born at Brights Zoo in Tennessee

In a rural corner of northeastern Tennessee, the Brights Zoo has welcomed an extraordinary addition to its animal family - a giraffe calf like no other. This spotless wonder is captivating both visitors and animal enthusiasts worldwide.

David Bright, one of the zoo’s owners, expressed the uniqueness of the situation, noting that the plain brown giraffe is an exceptionally rare occurrence. Genetic anomalies like this are seldom seen in the wild or in captivity. In fact, historical records show only a few similar cases, including one in Tokyo in 1972 and two others before that.

Giraffes in the wild rely on their characteristic spots as a form of camouflage, helping them blend into their natural surroundings. This birth has piqued the curiosity of scientists, who see it as a potential case of albinism or vitiligo in giraffes, conditions that can cause the absence of pigmentation.

To draw attention to this remarkable birth and promote giraffe conservation efforts, Brights Zoo took an unconventional step by sharing the news on its Facebook page. Typically, zoos do not publicize baby animals, but they recognized that this unique giraffe could serve as a symbol of the need to protect giraffes in the wild.

The population of giraffes in Africa has dwindled significantly over recent decades, with approximately 117,000 remaining today compared to 155,000 in the 1980s, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. However, there’s hope on the horizon, as the foundation’s Director, Stephanie Fennessy, pointed out that conservation efforts are making a difference.

Brights Zoo is encouraging the public to get involved by suggesting names for the extraordinary calf. Proposed names include Kipekee, meaning unique; Firali, meaning unusual; Shakiri, meaning most beautiful; and Jamella, meaning great beauty. Voting for the name will continue until September 4, with the announcement of the chosen name to follow.

In addition to naming suggestions, the zoo is appealing to people’s generosity by asking for donations to support giraffe conservation efforts. Their goal is to ensure that future generations have the opportunity to witness the majesty of these wonderful animals in the wild.

As this one-of-a-kind giraffe calf continues to captivate hearts and minds, it is hoped that its uniqueness will shine a spotlight on the importance of preserving and protecting these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.