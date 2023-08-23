This new TikTok update might ruin your app experience

TikTok is adding ads to its search results, which means that you’ll now see sponsored content when you search for a hashtag, a user, or anything else.

The ads will be pulled from sponsored videos hosted on the platform and will be clearly labelled as such.

TikTok says that the ads will be relevant to the search query and will not interrupt your search. They’ll also likely be based on your interests as represented by your prior search queries and other activity on the platform.

The feature is automatically enabled for pre-existing brands, so there’s likely to be no shortage of advertisers.

This is a way for TikTok to generate more revenue and to help brands reach a wider audience.

It’s worth noting that ads already appear in the regular TikTok feed, so this isn’t a completely new development. However, it is the first time that TikTok has added ads to its search results.

This move is likely to be met with mixed reactions from users. Some people may be happy to see more relevant content, while others may find the ads intrusive.

Only time will tell how effective this new feature will be for TikTok.