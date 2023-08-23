Esra Bilgic beams with joy in delightful snaps

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic is not only popular in her country, but also in different parts of the world, courtesy of her captivating acting skills and breathtaking looks.

Taking to Instagram, “Dirilis: Ertugrul” shared a fresh series of multiple snaps after almost three weeks. In the photos, she once again left the netizens amazed with her beauty and elegance.

She continues to prove she is the epitome of beauty. In the snaps, she is seen donning a blackish ensemble. In one of the photos, she is seen sitting in the car. Esra is seen wearing minimal makeup.

Fans reacted to the swooning clicks immediately and went on to drop plenty of applauding comments and emoticons.

In the comments section, one of the followers praised the diva, saying, “You never fail to serve us the best content”.

Esra Bilgic has over 7.3 million followers on her Instagram handle.