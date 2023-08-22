Kareena Kapoor all praise to Saif Ali Khan’s culinary skills

Kareena Kapoor recently offered a glimpse into her personal life during an event in New Delhi, shedding light on how she and her family spend their weekends.

The Bollywood actress disclosed that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, possesses impressive culinary talents and is adept at preparing various cuisines.

Weekend activities and family time:

Speaking at the event, Kareena Kapoor mentioned that she and her family prioritize spending quality time together during weekends. She shared, “We try not to work. We try to be at home on weekends. Taimur often says I want to be with my friends. This is proof that he is growing up fast. We like to cook meals, play games, and play UNO. We also love to cuddle up and be together.”

Saif Ali Khan’s cooking skills:

Highlighting her husband’s cooking abilities, Kareena Kapoor went on to praise Saif Ali Khan’s culinary prowess. She stated, “Saif is an amazing cook. He cooks everything. He cooks all types of cuisine, including Italian, like pasta, and pizza. We go through a recipe together and then try to cook it.”

Home birds and cooking preferences:

Kareena Kapoor further shared that both she and Saif Ali Khan prefer a homely atmosphere and often invite people over rather than dining out at restaurants. She humorously added, “I can’t even boil water. I am a Swiggy and Zomato person. I have a husband and a cook who make the food in this household.”

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming project:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller ‘The Devotion of Suspect X.’ The project, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in significant roles, has garnered anticipation among fans of the actress.