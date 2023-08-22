Iffat Omar extends support for Uorfi Javed’s fashion choices

During a recent guest appearance on Mohsin Abbas Haider’s talk show, Iffat Omar shared her perspective on Indian television and social media star Uorfi Javed’s unique fashion choices.

Known for her progressive opinions, Iffat defended Uorfi’s right to dress as she pleases and emphasized the significance of individuality and freedom of expression. When asked about Uorfi Javed’s unconventional and provocative dressing, Iffat Omar maintained that while she personally wouldn’t opt for similar fashion choices, Uorfi should have the freedom to express herself through her clothing.

Refusing to engage in derogatory comments about her peer from across the border, Iffat asserted that criticizing someone’s fashion choices doesn’t align with her values. In response to the question Iffat Omar chose not to mock Uorfi and instead advocated for personal freedom and acceptance. She responded, “It’s not my type of fashion, so I would never dress like that. But why should I criticize her?”

The conversation continued with the host probing about the boundaries of fashion and whether there are any do’s and don’ts. Iffat Omar offered a nuanced perspective, acknowledging that while there may be some guidelines, determining those parameters is not within anyone’s authority.

Furthermore, Iffat highlighted the diversity in individual fashion preferences, stating that everyone has their own unique style and taste. She emphasized that no one should impose their personal opinions on someone else’s fashion choices.

The overarching theme of her stance was the importance of allowing individuals to express themselves through their clothing without fear of judgment.

Iffat Omar’s stance on Uorfi Javed’s fashion choices aligns with the broader principle of respecting individual freedom, diversity, and the right to express oneself. Her thoughtful response serves as a reminder that fashion is a form of self-expression, and personal style varies from person to person.