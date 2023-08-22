Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori can be jailed for ‘nudity’

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is facing calls for her arrest in Italy after she was seen wearing a see-through nude catsuit in public.

The outfit, which left little to the imagination, sparked outrage among some Italians, who accused Censori of public indecency.

Under Italian law, public indecency is defined as exposing oneself in places attended by minors.

The offence can carry a fine of up to €10,000 and up to four years in prison.

Some social media users have called for Censori to be arrested, while others have said that she should be deported from Italy.

However, others have defended Censori’s right to wear whatever she wants.

They argue that she is not breaking any laws and that her outfit is not obscene.

Censori has not commented on the controversy.