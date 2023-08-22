Much awaited ‘Rawalpindi Express - A Shoaib Akhtar Biopic’ teaser out now!

The unveiling of the official first-look teaser for the highly anticipated ‘Rawalpindi Express - A Shoaib Akhtar Biopic’ come as a surprise, featuring Mirza Gohar Rasheed in the role of the cricket icon.

The teaser provided a glimpse into the tumultuous journey of Shoaib Akhtar, from his challenging childhood to his rise to cricketing stardom.

The fast-paced teaser was accompanied by an intense soundscape, leading viewers to wonder whether the biopic aims to be an authentic portrayal or a dramatized version of events.

The film was shot across 47 locations over a span of 68 days, with the tagline “Running against the odds” underscoring the official title.

The ensemble cast includes renowned actors such as Faran Tahir, Saleem Mairaj, Raheela Agha, Salman Shahid, Shafqat Cheema, Usman Peerzada, Umer Aalam, Hamza Khawaja, Rabita Ali, Faiza Khan, Omair Rana, Adnan Shah Tipu, Rahim Pardesi, Hammad Siddique, and Baatin Farouqi. However, the role of the lead character, Shoaib Akhtar, is portrayed by Mirza Gohar Rasheed.

The teaser has garnered an overwhelming response from fans, soon after its release. They expressed immense excitement for the film, as they could not wait for its release. The teaser seems to have put forth a powerful impact on the viewers, which makes its release even bigger.