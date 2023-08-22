Pakistan lodges protest with India over killing of civilian along LoC

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over the killing of a 60-year old civilian at the Line of Control, consequent to the firing by Indian forces.

The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the killing to 60-year-old civilian Ghias, resident of Oli village of Kotli district.

The incident took place in the Nikial Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on August 21. Emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and tranquility at the LoC, it was underscored that such acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021.

It was stressed that utmost caution should be exercised by the Indian forces as targeting innocent civilians was contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The Indian side was urged to investigate the incident and respect the Ceasefire Understanding.