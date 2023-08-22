Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan exposes her

Rakhi Sawant’s alleged ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has made headlines with a series of interviews in which he exposes what he calls a web of lies spun by the actress.

After spending time in jail following accusations of domestic violence and attempted murder made by Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan is speaking out and making startling revelations.

Allegations of Fake Pregnancy:

In these interviews, Adil Khan accused Rakhi Sawant of using deception and manipulating events. He alleges that Rakhi drugged him and lied to the media about a miscarriage.

Adil claims that Rakhi falsely presented their relationship to the public and even threatened to falsely accuse him of rape. He suggests that their relationship had an ulterior motive, such as her desire to leave the entertainment industry and embrace Islam.

Connections with Ritesh:

Adil Khan revealed an incident involving alleged infidelity on Rakhi’s part. According to him, while Rakhi was in the UK for a Diwali event, he discovered voice notes on her phone from a person named Ritesh.

These voice notes allegedly contained suggestive content, hinting at a deeper connection between Rakhi and Ritesh. Adil claims that the voice notes indicated an intimate relationship between Rakhi and Ritesh.

Financial Betrayal:

Adil Khan also discussed financial matters, asserting that he was cheated out of Rs 1.3 crore. He claims that Rakhi Sawant promised to invest the money in a joint business venture but instead used it for her personal expenses.

Adil Khan recently conducted a press conference to further publicize his allegations against Rakhi Sawant. This press conference appears to be part of his effort to bring attention to his side of the story and reveal what he believes are the actress’s deceitful actions.

These revelations have stirred up controversy and sparked discussions about the nature of their relationship, the truth behind their interactions, and the dynamics of their alleged marriage. The public and media are watching closely as this saga unfolds, with both sides presenting their versions.