Pakistan thrash Bangladesh to register second win in World Blind Games

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team earned another big win at World Blind Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as they defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in their second match.

Pakistan had defeated the arch-rivals India in the first match, and bowled out Bangladesh for 137 runs in the second match.

Badar Munir and Matiullah took two wickets each for Pakistan. In the second innings, Pakistani batters got off to a flying start.

Pakistan’s Riasat Khan top scored with 60 runs, as they chased the target in just 12th over, for the loss of just three wickets.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the third match on Wednesday.