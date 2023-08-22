New twist in Sara Sharif murder case

Jhelum Police and FIA reportedly arrested an uncle of Sara Sharif because they suspect he knows where three accused in the case, her father, stepmother and another uncle, all wanted over her murder, are hiding.

As per the U.K.. media reports, the arrested person Imran is currently being questioned by police in Jhelum and officers from the Federal Investigation Agency.

Who was Sarah Sharif?

10-year-old Sara’s body was found at her family home in Woking, Surrey on August 10.

The body was found by the Police authorities a day after the victim’s father Urfan Sharif fled to Pakistan with his partner Beinash Atool, brother Faisal Malik and his five children.

Read Also: New twist in Sarah Inam murder case

The Metro reported an international manhunt is now underway for the three fugitives, with detectives in Pakistan questioning family members who are suspected of hiding the trio.

One of those arrested is Mr Sharif’s brother Imran, who has been detained by police because they are ‘convinced’ he knows where the family is hiding, Mail Online reports.