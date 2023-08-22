Arsalan Naseer heaps praise on Haris Rauf for bagging five-wicket haul against Afghanistan

Prominent YouTuber Arsalan Naseer praised on Tuesday pacer Haris Rauf for bagging five wickets against Afghanistan in the first ODI at Hambantota.

Naseer, who is also known for his comedy videos in line with cricket, was impressed with Rauf’s fiery bowling.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Naseer said: “Roofi my man! fifer”.

Separately, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal praised national fast bowlers – Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah – for playing vital roles in Pakistan’s comfortable victory against Afghanistan.

Pakistan, who were struggling earlier on, but it was the enterprising 94-ball 61 knock from Imamul Haq’s willow, which kept the visitors pretty much alive in the match.

Taking to X, Ajmal penned, “What an amazing performance by Pakistan”.