Ex-Indian diplomat heaps praises on Pakistani people

Mani Shankar Aiyar - Congress leader, who served as India’s consul general in Karachi from December 1978 to January 1982 - believes that the people of Pakistan are not enemies of India and that they can be a valuable asset in improving relations between both hostile neighbours.

He has dedicated a full chapter to his Pakistan stint in his autobiography “Memoirs of a Maverick – The First Fifty Years (1941-1991)”.

He emphasized that India and Pakistan need to resume dialogue.

Mani Shankar Aiyar said that he issued 0.3 million visas during his time as consul general in Karachi and that he did not receive a single complaint of misuse.

He believes that India should not target the Pakistani people, but rather the country’s establishment.

The former diplomat said that dialogue with Pakistan will take time and that there will be setbacks, but that it is necessary to have patience and persistence in order to establish a viable relationship with neighbouring country.

He believes that India will not be able to take its rightful place in the world as long as Pakistan is an “albatross around our necks.”

The ex-Indian diplomat made a strong case for good relations between India and Pakistan, saying that the two countries share a common language, culture, and love for Bollywood.

He believes that most people who have served in Pakistan have seen the goodwill that the Pakistani people have towards Indians.