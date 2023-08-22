First sit-out styled food street at Lahore’s M M Alam Road on the way

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa held a meeting with Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari Tuesday.

The meeting discussed and reviewed renovation and beautification of MM Alam Road Food Street, Mall Road, Gwalmandi Food Street, Anarkali Food Street, Urdu Bazar Chowk and Government College University (GCU) Chowk.

MM Alam foodstreet

A WCLA official told SAMAA Digital that open spaces and footpaths on MM Alam Road will be used as a sit out styled food street.

The concept has already implemented in Lahore’s food street adjacent to Badshahi mosque and Lahore Fort.

Along with this, the vacant spaces in Main Market, Liberty Market, Mall One will also be utilized.

The Walled City Authority and LESCO officials will work on the proposal to underground the power poles and wires.

The meeting was briefed that a park on the pattern of Greater Iqbal Park will be built on the vacant land of LDA and Irrigation Department adjacent to Noor Jahan Tomb and Jahangir Tomb which will extend from GT Road to Ravi River.

A proposal will be sent to the Punjab Chief Minister for final approval.

12 gates of Walled City

Upon special directions from Mohsin Naqvi, it was agreed to speed up the work on the restoration of 12 gates inside Lahore.

WCLA DG Kamran Lashari, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chief Officer MCL, MD Vasa and Chief Engineer LDA were present in this meeting.