Pakistan’s bowlers make new record in first ODI against Afghanistan

Pakistan’s bowling has always been very strong and the team has had some of the all time greats in the past, but current bowlers have got their name in the history books by dismissing Afghanistan for all time lowest total against Pakistan.

They broke the 37-year-old record, as the previous lowest score against Pakistan was 64 by New Zealand in 1986, when Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir bowled out the Kiwis in Sharjah.

But now Haris Rauf’s fifer, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s two wickets and a wicket each by Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, did not let nine Afghan batters reach double figures.

It was Haris Rauf’s first five-wicket haul in ODI Cricket, as he had three four-fers before. He has 44 wickets in 23 matches now and could become one of the fastest Pakistani to get 50 scalps.

Here is the list of lowest ODI totals against Pakistan.