Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 22 August 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 22 August 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 22 August 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Battagram: Rescue operation suspended as Pak Army rescues 5 stranded children Congress leader Aziz Qureshi says he doesn’t care if 10,20 million Muslims die LOC ceasefire violation: FO registers strong protest with Indian Charge d’ Affaires Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 14th February 2023 Governor, ECP huddle fails to decide Punjab polls date Alarm raised after another Karachi teenage girl goes missing