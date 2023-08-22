Youth thrashes Sweden’s Mamika over Holy Quran desecration

A young man took matters into his own hands, using boxing gloves to confront the individual who had desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a distinctive response to the act of Holy Quran desecration, people in Sweden devised a unique approach.

Within a marketplace, a Muslim youth equipped with boxing gloves confronted and physically engaged with the individual responsible for the blasphemous act against the Holy Quran, identified as Salwan Momika.

The video was tweeted by RTEUrdu.

Amid a strong police presence, another incident of Holy Quran desecration unfolded on August 14 outside the Swedish Royal Palace in the capital city of Stockholm.

The event, occurring on Monday, marked the second instance within a few weeks where individuals identified as Salwan Momika, 37, and Salwan Najem, 48, were involved in such acts of desecration against the Holy Quran.

Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee residing in Sweden, has reportedly been linked to multiple similar incidents. His most recent action was on July 31 when he, alongside another individual, desecrated the Holy Quran outside the Swedish parliament.

This act, protected under Sweden’s freedom of speech regulations, transpired at Mynttorget, a central square encompassed by governmental structures and the palace.

During the incident, Momika and Najem engaged in an extended and theatrical desecration of the Quran while employing a megaphone to provoke counterprotesters. According to reports, several individuals in the crowd responded with their own megaphones, resulting in the two men being largely drowned out by the counterprotesters