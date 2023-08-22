Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Saeed Ajmal all praise for Pakistan speedsters

Pakistan's bowling attack completely filled gap: Ajmal
Samaa Web Desk Aug 22, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal praised on Tuesday national fast bowlers – Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah – for playing vital roles in Pakistan’s comfortable victory against Afghanistan in the first ODI at Hambantota.

Pakistan, who were struggling earlier on, but it was the enterprising 94-ball 61 knock from Imamul Haq’s willow, which kept the visitors pretty much alive in the match.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Ajmal penned, “What an amazing performance by Pakistan”.

 “Congratulations on the win. We lacked in batting today, but our bowling attack completely filled the gap,” the spin wizard maintained.  

Cricket

Sri Lanka

saeed ajmal

pakistan cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Naseem Shah

Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

odi cricket

Hambantota

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular