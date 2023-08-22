Saeed Ajmal all praise for Pakistan speedsters

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal praised on Tuesday national fast bowlers – Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah – for playing vital roles in Pakistan’s comfortable victory against Afghanistan in the first ODI at Hambantota.

Pakistan, who were struggling earlier on, but it was the enterprising 94-ball 61 knock from Imamul Haq’s willow, which kept the visitors pretty much alive in the match.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Ajmal penned, “What an amazing performance by Pakistan”.

“Congratulations on the win. We lacked in batting today, but our bowling attack completely filled the gap,” the spin wizard maintained.