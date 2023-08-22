SRK starrer ‘Jawan’ hyped up with directors from ‘Avengers,’ ‘Inception’

As the release date of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer “Jawan” approaches, anticipation continues to mount for the film’s thrilling action sequences.

The movie, set to hit theatres on September 7, has garnered attention for its high-octane action-packed trailer, promising a fresh and dynamic cinematic experience. Diving into the realm of adrenaline-pumping action, the makers of “Jawan” have enlisted the expertise of six distinguished action directors from around the globe.

Drawing from their impressive portfolios, which include contributions to major Hollywood endeavours such as Avengers and Inception, these directors have crafted a diverse range of action styles that promise to elevate the film’s narrative to new heights.

The lineup of accomplished action directors includes: -

Spiro Razatos:

Recognized for his work on Hollywood hits like The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spiro Razatos brings his signature adrenaline-pumping action to “Jawan.”

Having previously collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on “Ra One,” his innovative visual effects and action sequences are highly anticipated.

Yannick Ben:

An experienced Parkour instructor, Yannick Ben has orchestrated action scenes for Hollywood, Telugu, and Hindi films.

His credits range from Transporter 3 and Dunkirk to Inception, as well as notable Bollywood films like “Raees” and “Tiger Zinda Hai.”

Craig Macrae:

The creative force behind captivating action sequences in legendary films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Craig Macrae lends his unparalleled expertise to “Jawan.”

Kecha Khamphakdee:

Known for exceptional action sequences in blockbuster films such as “Thuppakki,” “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,” and “Baaghi 2,” Kecha Khamphakdee’s work has earned him accolades.

He received the National Film Award for Best Action Direction in 2018 for his contribution to “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.”

Sunil Rodrigues:

Collaborator on Shah Rukh Khan’s other projects like “Pathaan,” Sunil Rodrigues, along with Anal Arasu, has played a key role in shaping the action sequences for “Jawan.”

Anal Arasu:

Notable for directing action in films like “Sultan,” “Kaththi,” and “Kick,” Anal Arasu’s expertise contributes to the dynamic action-packed sequences of “Jawan.”

“Jawan,” starring an ensemble cast that includes SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone in a cameo role, is poised to provide an exhilarating cinematic experience on its release on September 7.