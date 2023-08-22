Hajra Yamin piques curiosity with striking photoshoot

Renowned actress Hajra Yamin, who is known for her exceptional fashion sense and captivating acting skills, made headlines with another radiating photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the “Be Adab” star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself wearing an orange embroidered attire. Hajra is accessorised with a jewellery.

View this post on Instagram

She shared a set of photos in orange embroidered attire. Her fans started to compliment the diva by dropping plenty of emoticons and applauding comments.

In the comments section, one of the followers penned, “Wow beautiful pictures”. Another of the users dropped a set of fiery emoticons to praise the starlet.

Hajra Yamin has bagged over one million followers on her Instagram account due to unwavering commitment to her profession.