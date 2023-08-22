Senior ‘Parizaad’ actor passes away, leaving a void

The Pakistani arts and entertainment community is grappling with yet another significant loss as veteran artist Akbar Khan has passed away.

Artist Akbar Subhani Khan’s demise has left a void that will be deeply felt by colleagues, fans, and the industry as a whole.

Akbar Khan was not only an accomplished actor but also a multi-talented artist with a passion for painting and sculpting. He was recognized for his dedication to his craft, regardless of the size or nature of the role he took on. His versatility and commitment to various forms of art garnered him appreciation from all corners.

In addition to his work in acting, Akbar Khan’s skills as a painter and sculptor were noteworthy. He believed in the power of sculpting as an art form and advocated for greater recognition of it within the country. His artistic endeavours extended beyond the realm of entertainment, showcasing his commitment to the creative world as a whole.

Akbar Khan’s acting credits include notable projects such as “Parizaad,” “Ishq Zah e Naseeb,” “Dil Ruba,” and a guest appearance on the popular show “Bulbulay.” His contributions enriched the entertainment landscape and left an indelible mark on the industry. His accomplishments include a nomination for Lux Style Awards for “Rabiya Zinda Rahay Gi” and was to receive the ARY Film award for his character in Sarmad Khoosat’s “Manto.”

Akbar Khan’s passing in Karachi marks the end of an era in Pakistani entertainment and art. His legacy as a multi-faceted artist and his impact on the creative community will be remembered and celebrated by those who admired his work.