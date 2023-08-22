Ananya Panday reveals ‘husband qualities’ amid dating rumours with Aditya Roy

In a recent interview, rising Bollywood actress Ananya Panday opened up about the qualities her father, Chunky Panday, would hope for in her future spouse.

The young star, known for her candour, shared that her father’s own traits serve as the benchmark she seeks in a partner. When asked about the qualities her father would desire in her future husband, Ananya responded with warmth and admiration, saying, “Oh, God. I think my dad is his own benchmark.”

She went on to elaborate, stating, “They have to be as kind, as loving, as funny as my dad. That’s the benchmark for me. My dad’s just the best person ever. So, they have to be exactly like that.”

Ananya Panday’s admiration for her father’s qualities of kindness, humour, and love shines through in her aspirations for a future partner. As she sets her standards high, it’s evident that her close bond with her father has left an indelible mark on the qualities she values in relationships.

Ananya Panday has been making waves in the Indian film industry with her performances and candid expressions. Her heartfelt sentiments about her father’s qualities underline the importance of familial bonds and shared values in shaping her outlook on love and partnerships.

She would be seen in upcoming comedy film, “Dream Girl 2” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.