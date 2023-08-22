Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Karan Johar, once again

At a recent event, filmmaker Karan Johar surprised many by expressing his excitement to watch Kangana Ranaut’s forthcoming film, “Emergency,” which delves into the history of the Indian emergency imposed years ago.

Recently, at the Express Adda event in Mumbai, he disclosed his eagerness to watch the film “Emergency,” centred around real-life events, including India’s historic emergency. Kangana Ranaut takes on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

The public exchange of criticisms between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut started after she accused him of epitomizing nepotism during her appearance on his show “Koffee With Karan.” The feud escalated, with Kangana making allegations on social media, targeting Karan and his mentee Alia Bhatt, even accusing Alia of having a fake marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.

Karan Johar responded with cryptic posts. Turning his attention back to Kangana’s work, Karan Johar’s anticipation for “Emergency” is noteworthy, given the history of differences between the two.

The film, directed by Kangana herself, boasts a cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Choudhary, and Shreyas Talpade. It is set to hit screens on November 24 this year, offering an exploration of the historical emergency imposed in the 1970s by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On the other hand, Kangana revealed appalling information regarding Karan’s “excitement.” As she quoted, “Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend… almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me… Ha ha, I am scared now very scared…. Because he is excited again…”

By the looks of it, Karan Johar tried to ruin Kangana’s film by pulling several strings in the industry, though he pretended to be appreciating her on camera, while behind the scenes him and Kangana, both are on tight ends.