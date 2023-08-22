Anoushay Abbasi mirrors glamour in leafy attire

Talented actress Anoushay Abbasi has once again set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot.

The “Raqs-e-Bismil” star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself wearing a green printed outfit.

For the stills, she captioned, “Swipe right Thanks for watching”. In the snaps, Anoushay is seen wearing a flowing dress with the leafy prints all over it.

She looks absolutely stunning in the dress and has definitely set the bar high for other actresses.

Her fans were quick to react to the photos and showered the diva with compliments.

She has grossed over one million followers on her Instagram handle due to her sense of style and ability to carry off any look.