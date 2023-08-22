Trapped in Battagram chairlift, 3 students defy odds to ace matric exams

Amidst their ordeal, three 9th-grade students trapped in the Battagram chairlift have achieved success in their matriculation board exams.

These determined students, belonging to Government High School Batangi Pashto Alai Battagram, displayed their resilience and dedication by passing their exams despite the challenging circumstances.

Attaullah, the son of Kifayatullah Shah, emerged triumphant with an impressive score of 442 marks. Similarly, Niaz Muhammad, the son of Umar Zeib, secured his success with 412 marks. Additionally, Osama, the son of Muhammad Sharif, achieved a passing grade of 391 marks.

These students have not only displayed their academic prowess but have also exemplified their ability to persevere in the face of adversity. All three of them were enrolled in the ninth standard at Government High School Batangi Pashto Alai Bitgram.