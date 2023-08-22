Priyanka Chopra’s wholesome moments with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, who has been captivating audiences in projects like “Love Again” and the Russo Brothers’ series “Citadel,” has been skillfully juggling her professional commitments with cherished family time.

In a heartwarming display, Priyanka recently treated her followers to a series of photos from August, offering a delightful glimpse into her affectionate moments with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie.

Sharing the enchanting snapshots, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to evoke the charm of “August magic.” The collection kicks off with endearing shots of her and Nick Jonas, followed by a delightful image of Malti engrossed in play with a doll.

The snapshots continue to weave a narrative of love and warmth, with Malti gazing out of a window adorned in a denim jacket, bearing her initial ‘M’ on the back. A candid frame captures Priyanka and Malti peering out of the window, encapsulating their bond. The narrative deepens as the photos shift to capture a day out with Malti, Nick, and Priyanka.

The trio enjoys a serene park outing, captured in frames where hands are held and shared smiles convey a world of happiness. An especially endearing snapshot depicts Nick Jonas carrying their daughter in a basket while exploring the park. Fans responded with excitement and adoration, leaving comments like “the cutest most randomest thing” and showering the family with love.

Looking forward, Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming project “Heads of State,” starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, has generated anticipation since its announcement in April 2023. While Priyanka was also expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa” with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, recent reports suggest her departure from the film. Confirmation on this matter is awaited.