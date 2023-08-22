Japan store asks foreign tourists to avoid ‘bad manners’

A second-hand video game store in Japan has put up a sign asking foreign customers to follow certain etiquette rules.

The sign, which was written in English, lists several examples of bad manners that the store has seen from tourists, such as picking up items and putting them down elsewhere in the store, opening the packaging before purchase, and bringing food and drink into the store.

The sign also asks customers to be mindful of the language barrier and to prepare an image of what they are looking for if they do not speak Japanese.

The sign has been met with mixed reactions online.

Some people have agreed with the store’s stance, saying that tourists should respect Japanese culture and be more mindful of their surroundings.

Others have argued that the sign is too harsh and that it is unfair to generalize about all foreign tourists.

The issue of etiquette among tourists in Japan is not new.

Last year, a shop in Kyoto put up a sign asking foreigners to use polite phrases when ordering food rather than pointing at the items and saying “kore” (this).

And in Barcelona, Spain, a historic deli introduced a €5 charge for tourists in July who come in and take up space without buying anything.