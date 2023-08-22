SRK’s ‘Dunki’ teaser to illuminate Diwali festivities

Bollywood is abuzz with anticipation for director Rajkumar Hirani’s latest project, “Dunki,” featuring the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan.

The film, which tackles the topic of illegal immigration through the unique ‘Donkey Flight’ method, has been a hot topic since its announcement. Recent exclusive news revealed that the filmmaker is gearing up to release the highly awaited teaser of “Dunki” during the upcoming Diwali season.

As fans and critics eagerly await the festivities, this project is poised to blend Hirani’s directorial prowess with Shah Rukh Khan’s undeniable charm, promising to be a cinematic masterpiece. A reliable industry source, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, confirms the exciting news.

The much-anticipated teaser for Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial venture ‘Dunki,’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is likely to debut during the Diwali season. The director is working on releasing the teaser around Diwali and has already started the preparations.“

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s “Tiger 3” is also slated to grace screens around Diwali, possibly sharing the festive spotlight with the release of the “Dunki” teaser, which might be attached to Maneesh Sharma’s directorial. “Dunki” hints at a captivating rollercoaster ride of emotions, unexpected twists, and the unwavering strength of the human spirit.

With the teaser set to arrive during Diwali, audiences can expect a sneak peek into the meticulously crafted world by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The combination of Hirani’s storytelling prowess and Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic on-screen presence is a recipe for cinematic enchantment that is sure to captivate viewers around the globe.

While “Dunki,” featuring Taapsee Pannu as well, is rumoured to grace screens in December 2023, no official release date has been confirmed as of yet. Stay tuned for more updates as the Diwali season draws near.