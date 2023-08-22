Congress leader Aziz Qureshi says he doesn’t care if 10,20 million Muslims die

Congress leader Aziz Qureshi made some controversial remarks recently, saying that the demise of 10 or 20 million Muslims in India out of the total 220 million would not pose an issue.

The congress leader’s warning comes as he noted ‘the saturation point’ of atrocities against Muslim in India.

He said that the Muslims would tolerate atrocities to a certain extent and warned that the community was not wearing bangles if water crosses above their heads.

A video of Qureshi’s speech - where he also criticized his party Congress of trying to appease Hindu nationalists - was shared on social media by BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

Aziz Qureshi is a former governor of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Mizoram.

He was also appointed the President of Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy in 2020.

The congress leader has also served as a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government and was elected as an MP from Satna in the 1984 Lok Sabha election.

Qureshi said that it was shameful for Congress leaders to raise slogans like ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’ and ‘Jai Narmada Maiya’.

He also challenged the party to remove him from the party if they didn’t like his remarks.

Qureshi also said that all political parties in the country, including Congress, should understand that Muslims are not their slaves.

He asked why Muslims should vote for any party if they don’t give them jobs or allow them to join the police, army, or navy.