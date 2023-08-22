Watch Live
Zubab Rana stuns fans in aqua ethnic outfit under blooming flame tree

The 'Fitrat' star's fashion sense is on point
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 22, 2023
Photo: File photo

Actress Zubab Rana is known for her versatile acting skills and ability to portray a wide range of characters.

In a bid to show her love for the nature, the “Fitrat” star has shared a set of catchy snaps on her Instagram account.

In one of the snaps, she is seen standing under a blooming flame tree. She knows perfectly that how to surprise her fans with the brilliant fashion sense. Zubab is seen putting an adorable ethnic outfit in aqua colour.

Her dedicated fans reacted to the photos immediately and penned plenty of comments and emoticons in the comments box.

One of the users wrote, “Stunning”, another of the followers penned, “Nice”.

Zubab Rana has grossed over 1.4 million followers on her Instagram handle.

