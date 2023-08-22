LOC ceasefire violation: FO registers strong protest with Indian Charge d’ Affaires

The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the killing of a 60-year-old civilian, Ghias, resident of Oli village of Kotli district, as a result of firing by the Indian forces.

The incident took place in the Nikial Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on 21 August 2023.

Emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the LoC, it was underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021.

It was stressed that utmost caution should be exercised by the Indian forces as targeting innocent civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Indian side was urged to investigate the incident and respect the Ceasefire Understanding.

On Tuesday, Indian Army in an unprovoked firing in Nikyal sector targeted an innocent civilian along the Line of Control (LOC) and martyred a sixty-year-old man named Ghiyas—a resident of village Oli of district Kotli in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Three women were also injured while cutting grass in the fields along the LOC in the wake of firing incident.