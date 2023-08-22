Moorseville lakeside house collapses in North Carolina’s Lake Norman

A massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville on Barber Loop, which is off of Brawley School Road on Lake Norman.

According to the US media, crews were busy sifting through the rubble early Tuesday morning and debris such as wood and insulation was strewn about the property.

The visuals showed that the road near where the home once stood is filled with glass.

Also, a car in the driveway is covered in rubble.

First responders were digging through a massive pile of rubble Tuesday morning where the massive home stood prior to the explosion. Neighbors told WCNC Charlotte they heard an explosion that startled several residents.

The local authorities said there was no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday (E.S.T)

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

Mooresville is a town located in the southwestern section of Iredell County, North Carolina, United States, and is a part of the fast-growing Charlotte metropolitan area.

The population was 50,193 at the 2020 United States Census making it the most populous municipality in Iredell County. It is located approximately 25 miles (40 km) north of Charlotte.