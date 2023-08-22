Sadia Khan learns about marine life in Abu Dhabi

Spiffy actress Sadia Khan has not only managed to steal the limelight with her classy acting skills, but also influenced millions of people on the social media platform.

As the “ Shayad“ star spends most of the time in the United Arab Emirates, she loves to explore parts of the country. She shared her journey of exploring the Abu Dhabi’s popular theme park in the form of snaps on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram

In one of the pictures, she is seen witnessing the wonderful aquarium. Talking about her fashion sense, Sadia has again swooned her fans by putting a blackish outfit.

She captioned the post, “ Where adventure awaits! Yes had the best time while exploring Abu Dhabi SeaWorld. Its been amazing experience to see such beautiful creatures.“

Fans praised the starlet, responding passionately and went on to drop plenty of comments and emoticons in the comments sections.

Sadia Khan has amassed over two million followers on her Instagram handle.