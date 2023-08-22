How Skardu-Dubai air link can usher in new era of tourism

The first international flight from Skardu International Airport to Dubai departed on Tuesday with 160 passengers on board.

The inaugural outbound flight was a historic moment for Skardu, which is located in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

The flight, PK-211, operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), took off from Skardu airport at 10:00am.

The airport has been upgraded to international standards in recent years, and the introduction of international flights is expected to boost tourism in the region.

With its stunning scenery, rich history, and diverse culture, Skardu is a must-visit destination for any traveller.

Major attractions in Skardu

Satpara Lake

This beautiful clear water lake is a major source of drinking water for Skardu town.

It is located under the shadow of the majestic Karakoram mountains and is a popular destination for boating, picnic, and fishing.

Kharpocho Fort

This 16th century fort is a major landmark in Skardu. It is situated on a hilltop and offers stunning views of the surrounding area.

Deosai National Park

This national park is the second-highest plateau on earth, located at the height of 4,114 m above sea level.

It is known for its stunning scenery and diverse wildlife, including brown bears and snow leopards.

Shigar Fort

This restored palace from the 17th century is now Serena Hotel and museum. It is known for its beautiful architecture and historic significance.

Sarfaranga Cold Desert

This unique natural wonder is a cold desert that is covered with snow in the winter.

K2 Base Camp

Skardu is the starting point for many treks, including the K2 Base Camp, located at the foot of the world’s second-highest mountain.

K2 base camp trek is one of the top adventure holidays in the world.

Upper Kachura Lake

This beautiful high-altitude lake is located about 18 km from Skardu. The lake is under snow-capped mountains and is known for its crystal-clear water.

Tourists can enjoy boating, picnicking, and fishing in the lake and camping nearby.

Lower Kachura Lake

This another beautiful lake is located about 16 km from Skardu. It is surrounded by green meadows and mountains, and is also known for the majestic Shangrila Resort, which is a must-visit spot for picnics and stunning scenery.

Blind Lake

This lake is located in the Deosai National Park and is known for its crystal-clear water.

It is said that the lake is so clear that you can see the fish swimming at the bottom.

Manthokha Waterfalls

These waterfalls are located about 30 km from Skardu and are a popular spot for hiking and picnicking.

When to visit Skardu

The best time to visit Skardu is from May to September, when the weather is pleasant, and roads and trekking trails are accessible.

The winter season starts in November and lasts until March.

During this season, many roads and trekking trails are closed, but it can be an excellent time to visit if you enjoy winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding.

How to travel to Skardu

The best way to travel to Skardu is by air. There are regular flights from Islamabad and Gilgit and direct flights from Dubai are also available.

It is also possible to go by road, but the journey is long and can be challenging.

Tallest mountain peaks

Skardu is a gateway to some of the tallest mountains in the world, including K2, Nanga Parbat, and Gasherbrum I.

On a clear day, you can see these mountains from Skardu.