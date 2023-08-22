Who is Thailand’s new Prime Minister?

Srettha Thavisin, the prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party, has been elected as 30th Prime Minister of Thailand as the Thai parliament on August 22 afternoon voted for him.

It is the third attempt by Thailand’s parliament to elect a new prime minister since the general election held more than three months ago.

As there was no other candidates to be nominated, Speaker of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced Srettha as the only candidate.

After five hours of discussion, 703 Thai lawmakers voted to elect a new prime minister for Thailand.

According to the AFP news agency, Srettha had surpassed the 375 votes needed to be elected as Thailand’s 30th prime minister. Notably, he received 150 votes in favour from the Senate.

Who is Thailand’s new PM?

Srettha, born in 1961, among Pheu Thai leaders, played an important role during the election campaign in the run-up to the May 14 general election.

He will join the 11-party coalition led by the Pheu Thai Party to start forming a new government.

He is married to Pakpilai Thavisin, a specialist in anti-aging medicine. Srettha Thavisin is wealthy property developer.

He has remained in exile for years before returning and elected as Thailand’s new czar.

“I’m doing this because I want to improve the country and the economy,” Srettha wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, days ahead of the vote. “I’d like to emphasize again. My enemy is people’s poverty and inequality. My goal is a better livelihood for all Thai people.”