Pakistan received $2.89bn in loans, aid in July: report

Since Pakistan signed a new loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), there has been a significant increase in external funding for Pakistan.

In the month of July alone, the country received $2.89 billion as loans and aid, which is $2.70 billion more than the amount received in the same period the previous year.

As per a report on the external financial support received in July, in the first month of the current fiscal year, Pakistan received $2.89 billion from abroad.

As per the Economic Affairs Division, Pakistan received external debt of $2.8761 billion in July. During this time, external grants worth $10.44 million were received.

Saudi Arabia deposited $2 billion, various international institutions gave $190.36 million, other nations offered loans worth more than $110.38 million.

Moreover, $100 million were received from Saudi Arabia in terms of oil facility.

During the ongoing financial year, Pakistan is likely to receive more than $17.61 billion in foreign loans and aid.

Pakistan has so far received more than $5 billion since the resumption of the IMF program. This includes $2.9 billion in budget support.

The IMF provided $1.2 billion and the UAE $1 billion.