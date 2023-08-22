Nora Fatehi sets ‘fashion game’ on fire

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who is known for her enchanting dance skills, also knows the skills of leaving her fans enthralling in no time.

She continues the tradition of dropping breathtaking snaps on the social media. Now, Nora dropped a fresh series of two snaps on her Instagram handle.

In the photos, she is seen donning a long embellished dress, teaming up with a jewellery. Her makeup and breathtaking poses for the photos take them to the next level.

For the post, she captioned, “If you ain’t cookin’ then get off the pot.”

Fans reacted to the stills in no time and went on to drop plenty of comments and emoticons in the comments box.

One of the users penned, “Queen”. Another of the users opted for the variety of emoticons to praise the diva.

On her Instagram, she has amassed over 45.3 million followers on her Instagram account.